Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia Disavows Alleged APC SEC Meeting

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has firmly denied any knowledge of a purported meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Committee (SEC) reportedly announced by the former state chairman of the party, Mr Austin Agada.

Recent reports circulating online claimed that a meeting of the Benue APC SEC was scheduled to take place on Thursday in Makurdi.

However, the Governor’s office has issued a statement refuting these claims.

Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia, clarified the situation in a statement released on Thursday.

According to Kula, Governor Alia has officially cancelled the alleged meeting and has issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the peace of the state through unauthorised gatherings.

The statement emphasised that the Governor is the recognised leader of the APC in the state and underscored that no official meeting can be convened without his knowledge and approval.

Governor Alia’s statement highlights his role as the Chief Security Officer of the state, noting that it is his responsibility to be aware of all legitimate events and gatherings within Benue.

He expressed concern that such unauthorised meetings undermine the lawful governance and order of the state.

“Nigeria operates under the rule of law, and Benue State is no exception,” Kula quoted Governor Alia.

“Any individuals or groups attempting to convene meetings without proper authorisation are not only disregarding the established order but also threatening the state’s stability.”

Governor Alia’s firm stance on this issue reflects his commitment to maintaining lawful order and ensuring that all party activities adhere to proper protocols.

The Governor has made it clear that the state government will take necessary actions to address any disruptions caused by unauthorised meetings, reinforcing his authority and responsibility as both a political leader and security custodian.

In conclusion, the Governor’s actions underline the importance of adherence to established procedures within the APC and across Benue State.

The official cancellation of the purported meeting serves as a reminder of the Governor’s role in overseeing and approving all significant party activities, thereby safeguarding the state’s peace and legal integrity.