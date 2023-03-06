Governorship election: Seven political parties support PDP in Kaduna

Eight political parties have withdrawn from the forthcoming governorship election in Kaduna State and are now supporting the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is defeated in the governorship election in the state and the main opposition party, PDP takes over the affairs of the state.

Amb. Sanin Yaya, the chairman of the Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, speaking on behalf of all the candidates while addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said: “Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP. We took this decision after extensive consultation with our party members as well as the good people of Kaduna State.”

He added that the decision is borne out of their genuine desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and the confidence that Isah Ashiru Kudan is the only candidate that will unify the state from the present challenges it is facing.

He explained that these can be seen from the manner of his campaign which is aimed at building Kaduna State, saying that the selection of his running mate has given fair representation to both Christians and Muslims who are the two major stakeholders in the state.

He lamented that some desperate politicians have turned the political space into a hub of religious sentiments, stressing that Isah Ashiru chose to stand by issue-based campaigns only.

The chairman used the opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna State of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by the APC administration.

“It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue with their anti-masses policy in the state,” he explained.

The parties that are supporting the PDP gubernatorial candidate are Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Action Democratic Party (ADC).