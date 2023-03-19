    Login
    Governorship Election: Wike’s PDP floors Ameachi in Ikwerre LGA

    Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation has lost his local government area in Ikwerre to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi
    In the announced result, PDP polled 13,716 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC), which polled 7,503 votes in the governorship election in the state.

    See the results below:

    APC:7,503

    PDP:13,716

    ACCORD: 138

    LP:895

    SDP:1,447

