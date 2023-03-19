Governorship Election: Wike’s PDP floors Ameachi in Ikwerre LGA

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation has lost his local government area in Ikwerre to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the announced result, PDP polled 13,716 votes to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC), which polled 7,503 votes in the governorship election in the state.

See the results below:

APC:7,503

PDP:13,716

ACCORD: 138

LP:895

SDP:1,447