    Gov’ship election: Live results from polling units across Rivers State

    Results are currently trickling in from polling units in the ongoing going governorship election in Rivers State.

    Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC)
    INEC officials have concluded voting and sorting of results in some polling units while ballot counting has also commenced in the presence of the voters.

    InfoStride News gathered that the governorship election is being keenly contested between candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party, LP across the State.

    Here are some of the results from Polling Units:

    Rivers State Election

    Obio/Akpor LGA, Rumuodomaya Ward 3A, PU 029

    Governorship

    Accord – 01
    SDP – 03
    APC -09
    PDP – 09
    LP – 45

    Ward 12, Unit 031, Owhor community hall, Rumuomoi, governorship/Assembly:
    Governorship:

    LP- 13
    APC- 13
    PDP- 10
    SDP- 4
    Accord- 2
    ADP- 1

    LGA:- Obio/Akpor
    Reg Area:- 02 Rumuodara
    Polling Unit:- 018 Wale Estate open space Mgbesilaru II
    Results
    Accord- 3 votes
    APC- 16 votes
    PDP- 1 Votes
    SDP – 5 votes
    Labour Party:- 37

    Polling Unit (034), IGBO 1, Etche LGA Rivers State

    Registered Voters: 236
    Accredited voters: 65
    Total votes cast: 65

    Governorship:
    LP: – 55
    SDP – 5
    APC – 3
    PDP – 2

