Graham Potter Can Still Win The UCL For Chelsea – Emmanuel Petit

Ex-Chelsea midfielder, Emmanuel Petit has come out to suggest that the club would be best avoiding Zinedine Zidane if they are looking to replace Graham Potter. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Zinedine Zidane doesn’t speak English, so he cannot be the best choice to replace Potter in an English-speaking country.

Petit added that he believes the club should stick to Potter because the players still have the chance to win the UCL.

His words, “Zinedine Zidane doesn’t speak English so he’s not the proper choice for Chelsea to replace Potter, with all due respect to my former teammate.”

“Potter has been there since September, are you really going to fire him? They should stick with him as they still have the chance to win the Champions League. If you sack Potter, someone who comes to the club straight away will have to adapt and do the right things and fans must understand it will take weeks and weeks.”

“I won’t judge Potter now for the bad results.”