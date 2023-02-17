Grealish And De Buyne Can Improve – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to urge Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne to raise their levels even further as the club aim to retain their Premier League crown. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Grealish has really improved his decision making further up the pitch, and he loves how he now takes reasonable risks when he and his teammates are attacking.

Pep added that he is very pleased with the performances from both Jack and De Bruyne thus far, but he needs more.

His words, “Obviously he’s playing really good. I talk to him about his decision making… the quality was always there but his commitment to take a risk in important decisions is right now making the difference. He has to continue.”

“Really good, it’s like Jack, like everyone. I’m so pleased for everything. But I want more. I have a feeling Kevin and Jack can do more and they can do it. Make a fantastic goal but I know the demands we have in front of us, tough competition, and we need the players to have the feeling they can do better.”