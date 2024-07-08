Lazio president, Claudio Lotito has come out to aim a dig at Mason Greenwood. He recently claimed that the club’s primary target this summer is much better than the Manchester United outcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Greenwood to Lazio fell through last year because the club was 20 minutes late due to a mismatch between the markets in Italy and England, but the club has since moved on from the English forward.

Lotito added that the Italian club is targeting players who are 10 times better than Mason this summer.

His words, “Greenwood? Last year we were 20 minutes late due to a mismatch between the markets in Italy and England and so he fell through. I had signed Greenwood last year but you didn’t even know who he was. He fell through due to a mismatch of an hour between the two markets and the facts proved me right because he then did well.

But it’s not just Greenwood, there are also other players that you don’t even know. If I told you a name, which I won’t tell you because I want to keep you curious, that is worth 10 times Greenwood.”

WOW.

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.