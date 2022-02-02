Greenwood’s Situation Made Me Remember How Mel B Suffered In An Abusive Relationship – Daughter

Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix Brown has come out to speak about witnessing her mother suffering abuse and how it affected her. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, seeing the tragedy that befell Greenwood’s girlfriend made her remember what her mother went through in an abusive relationship.

Brown added that as a child survivor of domestic abuse, she wants to help other women, girls and young men spot the red flags early so they don’t have to suffer like she did.

His words, “The recording of the alleged sexual assault that ­circulated this weekend is ­horrific.”

“I’m reaching out to the alleged victim because, after watching my mum suffer in an abusive relationship, I know exactly how this woman is ­feeling.”

“I remember being 14 or 15, in my basement bedroom late one evening, when I heard my mum and Stephen fighting — even though they were two floors above me.”

“My mum came downstairs to the kitchen followed by Stephen. I sneaked out of my room and looked through a gap in the stairs just to check Mum was OK.”

“Then I went back to my room in the ­basement. But a few minutes later, I heard more screaming and shouting. She was yelling: ‘Stop, get off!’ Then I heard some thumps.”

“I went upstairs again and saw Stephen with his pants down and my mum pushed over the couch. I froze but I knew there was nothing I could do. I was too frightened, too young, too helpless.”

“We need to educate young people about the ­dangers of social media and sharing explicit pictures of yourselves or others. It can happen to anyone.”

“As a child survivor of domestic abuse, I want to help other women, girls and young men spot the red flags early so they don’t have to suffer like I did.”