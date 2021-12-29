Group Tells South-East Politicians To Unite Towards Producing Next President

A group the Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction, has urged South-East politicians to work in unity to actualise the zone’s ambition to produce Nigerian President in 2023.

The National Convener of the group, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ezekwueme called on the leaders from the zone to foster unity with politicians from other zones of the country to achieve the “golden quest for a Nigeria President of South-East extraction come 2023.”

According to him, actualising Nigeria president of south-east extraction is achievable if the zone patriotically and selflessly do things right.

He said: “There is no time to waste; let us start in earnest mobilising and seeking the support, solidarity and goodwill of other people and zones in the country.

“Pertinently, power is not given but taken through mobilising and influencing the majority of the citizenry to support the project.

“It will be the greatest weapon for peace, unity, tranquility, progress and prosperity, if the presidency is zoned to the South-East to assuage our long cries of marginalisation.

“Significantly, major political parties should cede their presidential candidacy to the South-East in the interest of justice, equity, peace, unity, good conscience, morality and mutual coexistence of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The national convener urged political, religious and traditional leaders in the zone to constitute contact, mobilisation and sensitization committees to begin mobilising other zones to support the project.

“Together, with relentless efforts of all of us and by God’s grace, we will certainly realise Nigerian President of South-East extraction at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023,” he added.