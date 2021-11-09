Group Urges Wike To Run For 2023 Presidency

The PDP Renaissance Movement has called on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to run for president in 2023.

They made the call in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, when they met with journalists, saying going by the antecedents of the governor, he has what it takes to drive the country to economic and political stability and growth.

They said the country is in dire need of a leader in the mould of Wike.

Their communique, read by Gab Odu Oji, a former political stalwart in Cross River State, said “Based on his antecedents and achievements Governor Wike has what it takes to salvage the country.

“The movement notes that Nigeria is in dire need of a leader to drive prosperity to the people.

“Wike is a nationalist who believes in the unity of Nigeria and this was demonstrated during the inferno at Sokoto.”

The group frowned at the zoning of the presidency slot, adding that it brought about worst times including recessions.

“This is what zoning has done to this country and we are out to right these wrongs by bringing Governor Wike on.

“Wike is the saviour we are looking for to salvage the country”, they stressed.

Another leader of the group, Moses Onor said stakeholders of the party met and threw away zoning so this is the position of the party and we stand by it.

He said they were interested in a man who has character and content.

Former Commissioner for Information in Cross River, Asu Okang, said there are a lot of wrongs going on in the country which is why they are out to address them with the help of Governor Wike.