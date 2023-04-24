Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Guinean Ambassador to the African Union, Ousmane Yara, has shed light on the viral video showing President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a helicopter belonging to the Guinean government.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Yara revealed that the video was shot in 2016 when Tinubu visited Guinea as a guest of former President Alpha Conde during the country’s independence anniversary celebration.

About Tinubu’s visit to Guinea

Yara explained that Tinubu had been invited to Guinea by Conde after the latter’s reelection in 2015, and that Tinubu brought a team of economic experts and businessmen to discuss how Guinea could better harness its resources for economic prosperity and development.

Tinubu was subsequently invited to the independence anniversary in 2016, where Conde recognised him as a pan-Africanist and gave him the honour and privilege of a president.

Yara clarified that the honorary citizenship given to Tinubu by Conde does not confer any change to citizenship or nationality.