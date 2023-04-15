Gundogan Has No Agreement To Join Any Club Next Season – Agent

Ilkay Gundogan’s uncle and agent has come out to rubbish the reports linking the Manchester City star with a move to Barcelona next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is shocked to see the untrue stories that have been coming out about Gundogan’s future, and he can confirm that there is still no agreement with any club.

He added that Gundogan will remain focused on winning 3 trophies this season as Manchester City captain.

His words, “I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years.”

“Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now.”