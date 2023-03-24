I’ll Work Hand In Hand With Griezmann To Take France To A Greater Height – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to say that he can understand Antoine Griezmanns frustrations at not being named captain of France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was definitely an expected reaction from the Atletico Madrid star because he is the most important player during the Deschamps era.

Mbappe added that he is ready to work hand in hand with the playmaker to impose France on a global level.

His words, “He wants me to be a unifier, to bring my team along with me. I am the link between the generations,”

“I’m captain of my country, it’s something you can’t shirk. It’s a new responsibility. I’m going to take it on naturally, it’s not going to change how I play, but maybe the way I behave.”

“It’s an expected reaction. I told him I would have had the same reaction,”

“He is perhaps the most important player during the Deschamps era. I am not his hierarchical superior.”

“He and I will be hand in hand to try to allow his team to impose itself on a global level. If he has something to say to the group, I’ll sit down and listen.”

“I don’t think the coach made me captain because he thought I was going to do exactly the same thing as Hugo.”