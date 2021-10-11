Gunmen Kidnaps Two Following Attack on Police Station in Adamawa

According to police, gunmen suspected of being kidnappers stormed aa Police Station in Adamawa’s Yola South Lo1cal Government Area.

In the early hours of À, they raided a residence in the vicinity, abducting a mother named Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.

Sulaiman Ngurore, the state’s police public relations officer, confirmed the attack in a statement.

The shooters rushed the station around 2 a.m. on Sunday, he claimed, but no one was hurt.

“The criminals separated into two groups; one attacked the police station to divert the attention of security operatives, while the other group attacked Alhaji Umaru’s house and kidnapped his wife, Hauwa Umaru, and her daughter,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, has ordered the deployment of the operational assets including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Crack Squad and Anti-Kidnapping units to Ngurore.”

The operating units were expected to conduct confidence-building patrols within the hotspots in synchronized operations to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators, according to the police spokesman.

According to the commissioner, the command is determined to working with other patriotic stakeholders to restore public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.

This is despite the fact that Babagana Abubakar, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, was already on the ground coordinating police investigations and rescue operations.

Residents of the state were also urged to conduct themselves in a calm and law-abiding way, and to report any suspicious person(s) in their areas to security officials.