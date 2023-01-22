Haaland Is Not The Problem, He Is The Solution – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has vowed never to drop Erling Haaland from his team. He recently revealed this after he saw the Manchester City striker hit another hat-trick vs Wolves, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Haaland lives 24 hours for his profession, and his passion and love for football make him a stable mind even when things are not going well.

Pep added that despite many people saying Haaland might be the problem for City this season, he is infact the solution.

His words, “The numbers are incredible. He lives 24 hours for his profession, job, passion, love. He’s not stressed much when it’s going well or going bad. He is stable. He feels the defeats. It’s really good. He is not a player who will take the ball 10 metres behind the box. It is not his ability. He has to get the balls being delivered as much as possible from the fantastic players around him. The first goal is because he’s there. The delivery from Kevin (De Bruyne) is fantastic. Always I believe. We know each other.”

“Listen, when we lost the competition (Community Shield) against Liverpool, all the debate (in the) week, 10 days before West Ham, is he will not adapt to the Premier League. When he played and scored, I don’t know many goals, he is the solution and everything of the team and when he does not score, he is the problem in our team. This is a great vision of these kind of things. We know his quality. We know each other. He is not a player to be dropped. We can’t play the false 9 with him. You have to adapt some movements with him. And we are doing quite well. The numbers are quite similar when we were champions many years here, except the season (we got) 100 points. So, we are there. Getting to improve, improve, improve. This is what we have to do.”