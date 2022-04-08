Haaland Isn’t Worth Breaking The Bank For – Dani Alves

Barcelona defender, Dani Alves has come out to say that Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland is not worth spending a lot of money on. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would go big to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe instead because he is the more complete player of the two.

Alves added that if any team is going to make a giant investment, it has to be done on the best players.

His words, “Mbappe is a more complete player than Haaland in all aspects of the game.”

“I wouldn’t do crazy things for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on him.”

“I would spend a lot of money on Mbappe, but not on Haaland.”

“If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best way. If it depended on me, I would bet on Mbappe.”