Haaland Joined Manchester City Because Of His Dad’s History With The Club – Agent

Erling Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta has come out to say that plans involving a future move away from Manchester City are already being pieced together. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the day the transfer window closes for her agency is the day she starts visiting clubs to talk about her players and prepare for the future while they concentrate on the present.

Rafaela added that Haaland most likely joined Manchester City because of his father’s history with the club.

His words, “In my agency we try to make a plan. We have to make a plan. We need to have a goal. Maybe we won’t achieve it but if don’t know where we’re going for sure we don’t get there. Maybe we don’t get there anyhow, but at least we tried. We make plans even if you’re 15 years old. Then we’re not passive about it. We cannot be sitting down and waiting, maybe they will call me because Haaland is so fantastic, waiting for the call.”

“The day the market [transfer window] finishes is the day I start visiting clubs to talk about players, to see what may be in the future. We are in February, I have already been to rounds of clubs four times this year. There are so many different clubs, we can be studying, who’s going to retire, who’s getting old, who’s injured, who’s doing bad. Maybe this will happen there. It’s like a chess game and you try to anticipate the next move.”

“Erling went to City because – you’d have to ask him, but my opinion is that there’s such a history of this family with City. You see pictures of Erling as a baby in the City jersey. So I find it only natural that he would want to experience what his father experienced. And of course very much above that is the fact he wanted to be with [Pep] Guardiola.”