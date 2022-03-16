Haaland’s Destination Isn’t Decided Yet – BVB Advisor

Borussia Dortmund advisor, Matthias Sammer has come out to hint that Erling Haaland will be joining Manchester City this summer. He recently had his say via a TV appearance on Amazon Prime, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only imagine how the Norwegian would work with a manager like Pep Guardiola because the Spaniard is great with young talents.

Sammer, however, added that he hasn’t heard anything new about any deal being completed.

His words, “They will both benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward.”

“I don’t know. I was fully focused on this match (Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid).”

“I didn’t hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. I know City is after him. The numbers – I had whiplash! I passed out. My wife picked me up again. Accordingly, it is possible.”