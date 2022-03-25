Hazard Needs Surgery To Remove Osteosynthesis Plate In His Right Fibula – Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard is set to have an operation on his right leg, the club has confirmed. The club recently had its say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Madrid, the Belgian forward is set to undergo the surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.

The club added that the ex Chelsea player is expected to be out for several weeks.

“In the coming days, our player Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.”