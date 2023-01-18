    Login
    Helicopter crashes near Kyiv in Ukraine, kills 17 including top officials

    A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

    Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces

    Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

    Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

    There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

    A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

