Hilda Dokubo Denies Suspension from Labour Party in Rivers State

Veteran Nollywood actress turned politician, Hilda Dokubo, has denied reports claiming she was suspended from the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State.

Dokubo, who serves as the LP’s chairperson in the state, was reportedly suspended on Thursday by the party’s ward executive committee over allegations of financial misconduct.

In a viral video on Instagram, Dokubo refuted the suspension claims, asserting that those involved in the publication were not members of the Labour Party.

“I was never suspended. Everybody in that publication is a non-Labour Party member because the LP has a register and knows all members, especially in Asaritorí community,” she stated. “These are PDP boys carrying out the instructions of their master.”

Dokubo emphasized her longstanding reputation for integrity: “I have worked in Nollywood for over 30 years with no blemish or scandal. I have worked with international organizations for 10 years. Not one day was it mentioned that I took anything.

Because my work is heavy on integrity and honour. Those are the things they investigate before any job is given to you.”

She attributed the suspension claim to political corruption, stating, “When they say you venture into politics, you get into murky water. This is corruption pushing back.

This is why I’m doing this broadcast. My lovers, we are doing revalidation of membership and registering members to strengthen our wards. When you refuse to be bribed, they threaten you, and if you refuse to be threatened, they are most definitely going to look for a way to hurt you.”

Dokubo clarified that she has no role in handling party finances: “At no time was I suspended. I had no time to have any dealings with money. We do not have money.

I am the chairman of the party in Rivers State, not a financial secretary or treasurer. I’m not even an executive of ward 3. So I think they missed the point out there.”