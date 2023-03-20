    Login
    House of Assembly election: Osun PDP clears 25 seats, one declared inconclusive

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is set for another total victory as it has clinched 25 out of the 26 House of Assembly seats.

    Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)
    InfoStride News reports that the only exception is that of Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency that has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

    In the results so far announced, the PDP has won in Ifelodun Constituency where Tajudeen Akinlolu Adeyemi of the PDP polled 16,184 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mulikat Abiola Bello of the APC who scored 7, 460 votes.

    In Ede North State Constituency PDP’s Adewumi Babajide Kofoworola polled 17530 votes to defeat Abdulquadri Suleiman of the APC who polled 9,010 votes.

    In Ilesa West, Wale Akerele of the PDP defeated Wale Adedoyin of the APC by polling 13261 votes against 6392 votes.

    Prince Kashope Abolarin of the PDP polled 5416 votes to defeat his rival from the APC who scored 2939 votes in Ifedayo State Constituency.

    In Ife Central State Constituency, Abiola Jeremiah Awoyeye of the PDP polled 11691 votes as against his rival in the APC who came out with 8997.

    Abidemi Akinyode of the PDP got 11383 votes as against his opponent in the APC who polled 5313 votes to win in Ife North State Constituency.

    Other state constituencies that the PDP won includes: Ife South, Ife East, Modakeke Area Office, Oriade, Ika, Ejigbo, Ayedaade, Irewole/Isokan, Irepodun/Orolu, Olorunda and Osogbo.

    The breakdown of the results are as follows:

    Ife South:
    PDP -9974
    APC.-7840

    Ife East:
    PDP-10,957
    APC-5212

    Modakeke Area Office:
    PDP -7040
    APC 1301

    Oriade:
    PDP – 16,955
    APC – 8,346

    Ila:
    PDP – 12659
    APC – 8098

    Ejigbo:
    PDP – 18030
    APC – 10847

    Ayedaade:
    PDP 14, 631
    APC 8,415

    Irepodun/Orolu:
    PDP -22, 294
    APC – 10, 826

    Irewole/Isokan:
    PDP – 23543
    APC – 18541

    Olorunda:
    PDP – 18, 100
    APC – 10483

    Osogbo:
    PDP – 23054
    APC – 13851

    Recall that in the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election, the PDP had also cleared all the National Assembly seats.

