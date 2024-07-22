House of Representatives Orders Reversal of Tariff Hike for Band A Electricity Customers

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the distribution companies (DISCOs) to reverse the recent tariff hike for Band A customers.

This decision came on Tuesday following the adoption of a report presented by the House Committee on Power.

NERC had recently announced an increase, requiring Band A customers to pay N225 per kilowatt.

The House has also resolved to investigate the tariff hike. Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee on Power, Victor Nwokolo, emphasized that Nigerians cannot afford the new tariff.

The Committee recommended a return to the previous tariff structure.

The recommendations were adopted by the Committee of the Whole and subsequently passed.