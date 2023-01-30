How APC killer-thugs attacked Jandor, supporters in Surulere – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given its account of what led to the death of three persons in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adeniran better known as Jandor was in the area for Jumat prayer on Friday.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, State, Hakeem Amode described the recent attacks as “repugnant to the deepening of democracy in Lagos”.

The Chairman of Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Governorship Campaign said the violence against the PDP was the latest in a series and “clear evidence of APC high-handedness and imperialism rule”.

Amode said sponsored thugs unleashed violence on persons in different parts of Surulere ahead of the scheduled visitation of Jandor.

He recalled how they went to the Baale of Ojuoluwa in Empire area to threaten him not to receive the entourage billed to pay him a courtesy visit.

The spokesperson lamented the locking of the gates leading to the neighbourhood and intimidation of residents.

“The canopy and chairs arranged at Iponri Housing Estate were destroyed by APC killer-thugs armed with dangerous weapons, including guns. Our members who were making the arrangements were wounded.”

Amode said same “set of the APC-sponsored thugs” mobilised to Soloki Street, Aguda, where Jandor went for prayers and smashed one of the campaign vehicles.

The official disclosed that a campaign vehicle of House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Soyinka, a sitting lawmaker, was also destroyed.

Amode said thugs again went to vandalise the PDP Secretariat at 2, Shittu Street, Aguda, leaving several party members sustained various degrees of injury.

A similar incident occurred on Teniola Street, where members of the community waiting to receive Adediran’s entourage were dispersed and wounded.

The PDP urged President Muhammad Buhari “to stem the undemocratic practice of APC in Lagos State, against opposition parties”

“This is to ensure that the desire of the president to leave a legacy of credible elections is not truncated on the altar of selfishness and entitlement by the ruling party in the state.”

The statement called on the Inspector General of Police to provide adequate security for all and sundry to enable them to exercise their franchise in the coming elections.