HURIWA Condemns FG for Allegedly Funding Counter Protests

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the Federal Government for allegedly funding counter protests to oppose planned peaceful demonstrations by aggrieved Nigerians against bad governance.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Uzodinma, HURIWA described the government’s actions as a “clear show of shame.”

“It is a clear show of shame that the same government that opposes the protests by persons opposed to bad governance has now begun funding protests against the end bad governance protests,” Uzodinma said.

“This doesn’t make any logical sense at all.”

HURIWA asserted that the Federal Government’s actions reflect bad governance, citing reports that officials are hiring fake protesters in the nation’s capital at an alleged cost of N3,000 per head.

Additionally, HURIWA criticized a recent order by a Lagos State High Court that restricts protesters from holding rallies outside government-approved venues.

The court order, issued against defendants listed by the Lagos State Government, includes ‘unknown protesters’ or those identified as ‘unknown persons’.

HURIWA called the court order ludicrous and expressed concern over the government’s approach to handling peaceful protests.