Hurricane G Was A Hip Hop Legend In Her Own Right – Baby Daddy

Popular American rapper, Hurricane G has died at the age of 52. The female rapper, whose real name was born Gloria Rodriguez, was confirmed dead by her baby daddy, EPMD’s Erick Sermon with whom she shared her only child, daughter, Lexus Cannon.

Her cause of death has not been revealed, but back in May, Hurricane G’s daughter, Lexus announced that her mother had stage 4 lung cancer.

Erick Sermon wrote after her demise, “My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughter’s mother passed away today.”

“#HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers. She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way.”

“@keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called “MILKY” She will be missed all around the world.”

