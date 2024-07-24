Husqvarna and LFC’s Unique Global Partnership Sets New Standards

Husqvarna is proud to partner with Liverpool Football Club, one of the most iconic football clubs on the planet.

As part of the multi-year global agreement, Husqvarna will become the official groundskeeping partner of LFC, the first partnership of its kind for both parties.

Since 2021, LFC has been using Husqvarna robotic mowers to maintain the pristine conditions of the green spaces at AXA Training Centre, and AXA Melwood Training Centre, supporting the Grounds management team to ensure that LFC’s playing surfaces continue to be of the highest standard for players.

Through this partnership, Husqvarna’s state-of-the-art equipment and innovative solutions will be more deeply integrated into LFC’s groundskeeping teams’ daily routines and pitch upkeep, making it a key part of creating and maintaining optimal pitch conditions for elite-level playing and training.

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at LFC, said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Liverpool FC and Husqvarna, two premium market leaders united by their shared values and innovative approach.

“We have developed ambitious commercial targets to attract the best brands that fit with Liverpool Football Club, and that can also help drive further success on the pitch.

“Husqvarna’s reputation for quality and innovation in grounds maintenance is unmatched, and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure our facilities continue to be maintained to the highest possible standards.”

LFC will help raise Husqvarna’s global profile through bespoke content and activations using its award-winning social platforms, which enjoy a combined global following of 186 million. Additionally, Husqvarna branding will also be featured on the digital LED boards during matches, reaching over 400 million TV viewers per season around the world, enhancing Husqvarna’s brand visibility and awareness on a truly global scale.

Yvette Henshall-Bell, President of Europe, Forest & Garden Division at Husqvarna said: “We are incredibly excited about the partnership with Liverpool Football Club, a globally recognized and prestigious institution that also shares our values, innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, it is truly a perfect match!

Together, we bring unparalleled experiences to fans and customers worldwide and we look forward to achieving great things on and off the field.”