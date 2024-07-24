Hybrid Landtech launches C-of-O project

A tech-centred real estate organisation, Hybrid Landtech, has launched a direct Certificate of Occupancy Project in Epe Real Estate

In a statement, the firm said that the real estate market in the Epe and Ibeju-Lekki axis had continued to shape up as one of the most in-demand on the entire continent, fuelled by major private and public investments.

He stated that with recent demolitions across the state for the Lagos to Calabar Coastal Highway and waterway channels, a new development in Epe was making waves in the local real estate market.

It remarked, “The Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) is a critical document in Nigerian property ownership, granting absolute ownership rights to the holder. However, securing a C-of-O in Lagos can be a lengthy, costly process with several bottlenecks, which is why 94 per cent of property in Lagos State still do not have legal titles.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Landtech, Oyeyemi Olodun, said the firm was offering plots and homes with a direct, branded and verifiable Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government.

He added, “This initiative aims to ensure “true ownership” of the estate with reduced risk of government intervention in the future. It marks the first project of its kind in the Epe axis, which is traditionally designated and known for farming and fishing.

“There is expected to be continued strong government influence in Epe and the rest of Lagos, for context, the state government acquired several hundreds of hectares of land in areas of Epe like Ketu, Sala, Aleke, Igbodu, Molajoye and more in the late 1900s for food production.

“Much of this land is now being marketed to the public for residential and commercial uses, which is expected, given the state’s housing deficit of over three million units. However, at Hybrid Landtech, we believe lands should not be converted for residential or commercial use without proper government approval.”