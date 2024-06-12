Yamal Is A Pure Talent – Carvajal

Real Madrid defender, Dani Carvajal has come out to say that he has to sometimes pull the ears of Lamine Yamal while playing for Spain. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he remembers celebrating winning the Youth League with Real Madrid at a similar age with Lamine, so it is amazing how he is already a starter at Barcelona.

He added that Yamal is a good player who has the pure talent that should be nurtured gradually.

His words, “We were talking the other day…I told him that when I was 17 years old I was celebrating winning the Youth League with Real Madrid and he is here, playing in the Euros with the senior team and being relevant at Barcelona.

A good player, but sometimes I have to pull him by the ears to help me defend (laughs). He is a pure talent.”

WOW.

Futbol Club Barcelona, commonly referred to as Barcelona and colloquially known as Barça, is a professional football club based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, that competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish football.

Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Catalan, German, and English footballers led by Joan Gamper, the club has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism, hence the motto “Més que un club” (“More than a club”). Unlike many other football clubs, the supporters own and operate Barcelona.

There is often a fierce rivalry between the two strongest teams in a national league, and this is particularly the case in La Liga, where the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid is known as “The Classic” (El Clásico).

From the start of national competitions the clubs were seen as representatives of two rival regions in Spain: Catalonia and Castile, as well as of the two cities. The rivalry reflects what many regard as the political and cultural tensions felt between Catalans and the Castilians, seen by one author as a re-enactment of the Spanish Civil War. Over the years, the head-to-head record between the two clubs is 102 victories for Madrid, 100 victories for Barcelona, and 52 draws.