I Want To Create A Winning Culture At MUFC – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to warn his squad that he’ll continue cracking down on discipline after axing Cristiano Ronaldo and dropping Marcus Rashford at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, creating a winning attitude and culture in any team requires a maximum level of discipline on and off the pitch, and that is what he wants to implement at MUFC.

Ten Hag added that his players must match the standards, values and rules the club set as a group.

His words, “If you want to develop something, if you want to create a winning attitude and winning culture you have to go this way in my opinion,”

“Everyone will do it their own way but if you allow them to be ill-disciplined, if you don’t match the standards, values and rules we set together as a team and as staff, if you don’t have that togetherness in the dressing room, then it will come back and it will blow up in your face.”

“On the pitch that will happen if you do not have the discipline needed to win games. It’s about big responsibility so you have to go that way.”

“If it’s the right person and the right human being and the right character, they will react like this,”

“Related to Marcus, I was quite convinced about it because I have known him for seven or eight months and could expect that reaction.”

“You have to be watchful,”

“We have to keep this focus and concentration, we have to work well during the days we are training. We have to keep the focus going into games and start with the right attitude.”

“When you don’t do that, the level in the Premier League is that high that if you’re not, you will get hammered if you don’t bring that mental and physical output. So you have to avoid that by working well and keep doing the right things.”