I Apologized To Moyes After He Sued Me For Libel – Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has come out to explain why David Moyes sued him in 2008, years after he joined the Red Devils from Everton. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he accused Moyes of leaking details of a private conversation regarding his plans to leave Everton in his 2008 autobiography, and the then–Everton manager got furious and immediately sued him for libel.

Rooney added that he regretted accusing Moyes wrongly back then and he has since apologized.

His words, “David Moyes was really good for me at Everton. He sued me after I left the club — I hammered him when I left because of how I felt at the time. I regret that. I spoke to him a few years after I left, I called him up and apologized because the older you get, you realize why he was doing things. It was new to him to have a player getting all those headlines, for him to figure out. He was a young manager at the time, it was new to him. When I look back, he was good for me, he was constantly on me. He was trying to not let me think that I was better than I was. I was a handful in my youth. In the indoor gym, I was launching rockets from one end to the other. Moysey walked in when I was just 16.”

Moyes had this to say, “Anyone who knows me well would, I hope, regard me as a man of honour and integrity. I was disappointed and wanted people to know that what had been written was completely untrue. I felt that I had no choice but to take action for a full apology and damages. Having accepted these, I do not intend to make any financial gain from this and shall give that to the Everton Former Players Foundation.”

