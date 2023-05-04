I Appreciate All The Love After My Medical Emergency – Jamie Foxx

Hollywood actor, Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence after suffering a medical emergency that caused him to be hospitalized. He recently took to Instagram to write about the state of his health, and fans have been reacting.
His words, “Appreciate all the love, feeling blessed.”
He then followed the message with praying hands, heart and fox emojis.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate