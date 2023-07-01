    Login
    I Avoid Harsh Comments On Social Media – Pulisic

    Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic has come out to open up on his relationship with social media. He recently revealed his personal strategy to avoid the worst the platform can offer, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he ensures he stays on the safe side of social media by adding only family and friends on his main phone, because mean comments can get to professionals sometimes.

    Pulisic added that footballers must learn to avoid the horrible feedbacks and focus on what happens on the pitch.

    His words, “There’s no way to completely avoid it, it’s always there. On my main phone that I walk around with I literally just have my friends family contacts and I try to keep the social media all off my main phone. You can read 100 nice things about you, but you hear that one bad thing and just brings you down. And that’s just something that we all go through, but it’s just about trying to avoid it and just stay level.”

