I cannot work for Tinubu after outcome of Ekiti election – Segun Oni

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni has denied working for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate.

The clarification is contained in a statement at the weekend by his spokesperson, Jackson Adebayo.

Oni, a Social Democratic Party, SDP candidate in the last election replied to comments by Oyetunde Ojo and South West Agenda, SWAGA.

He debunked the claim of collaboration with ex-Governor Ayo Fayose to actualise Tinubu’s ambition.

Calling it “a very dishonest statement and a cheap lie”, Oni declared that he could not work for the former Lagos governor.

Tinubu’s footprints “were so evident in the rigged last Ekiti governorship election”, the statement alleged.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling APC won the June 18 2022 election.

Oni said unlike Osun, his lawyers were not granted access to inspect Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in spite of the Tribunal’s orders on INEC twice.

The former governor said he suffered previous electoral robberies and court injustices masterminded by the same person in the past years.

Oni warned that people should not overstretch his tolerance, adding that he is not in the business of running errands for politicians.