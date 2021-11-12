I Can’t Believe How Much Of A Liar Meghan Markle Has Become – Father

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle has come out to blast his daughter. He recently had his say during a live interview on GB News, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Meghan’s recent apology to the Court of Appeal for failing to remember that she told a royal aide to brief the authors of the Finding Freedom biography about her and husband, Prince Harry is nothing but deceit.

Thomas added that his daughter was definitely telling lies with her latest response and he is very disappointed.

His words, “She was trying to deceive. I think she was telling lies, but I can’t speak about this particular issue too much.”

“Thank God for Jason Knauf. I’ll be happy to get him over here and take him to Sizzler and we’ll enjoy a steak and a nice little dinner together.”

“He’s certainly putting things in the right perspective.”

On if he always knew Meghan could tell lies, “Never quite as much as she does now. it’s turning into a joke.”

“It started with the Archbishop – her telling Oprah she was married three days before [the wedding] by the Archbishop, it started there.”

WOW.

Markle was raised in Los Angeles, California. During her studies at Northwestern University, she began playing small roles in television series and films. From 2011 to 2017, she played Rachel Zane on the American legal drama Suits. She is an outspoken feminist and has addressed issues of gender inequality, and her lifestyle website The Tig featured a column profiling influential women. She represented international charity organizations and received recognition for her fashion and style, releasing a line of clothing in 2016.

Markle was married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 until their divorce in 2013. In 2017, she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and she moved to London. She retired from acting, closed her related social media accounts, and started undertaking public engagements as part of the British royal family. She became Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. They have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, the couple announced their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Markle is descended on her mother’s side from enslaved Africans, and on her father’s side from European settlers. She described her heritage in a 2015 essay for Elle magazine: “My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I’m half black and half white …. While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”