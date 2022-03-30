I Can’t Believe Politicians Are Campaigning Amid The Killings – Falz

Popular singer, Falz da Bahd guy has jumped on social media to write about the current state of the nation. He recently had his say via his Twitter page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he just cannot understand how politicians have been going about their campaign activities despite the wanton killings in the country, including the recent train attack.

Falz then blasted the Lagos Concession Company, LCC for planning to resume toll collection at the Lekki tollgate despite being found complicit by the Lagos state Judicial panel in the October 20, 2020 EndSARS shooting.

His words, ”This place is in absolute shambles and it’s rather insane that everyone is constantly adjusting and acting like this is a country.”

“No electricity, fuel scarce, no jobs, Naira all the way down, students are not in school, no public healthcare to treat ordinary man wey dey sick. You can’t travel by road because you may be killed or kidnapped. And now rail bombings have been added to the mix.”

“Back to back bombings on the Kaduna-Abuja rail. Numerous Nigerian lives needlessly wasted. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING has been uttered about this. What the actual fxck.”

“Do you know what these animals are busy doing ? Announcing that they want to be president, Organizing political rallies, announcing that they want to start collecting toll gate money.”

“Soldiers committed gruesome murders on innocent Nigerians on the night of October 20, 2020 The reports of the Judicial Panel set up by govt indicted the LCC. despite being complicit in these gory crimes, LCC is brave enough to announce toll collection What kind of madness?”