I Can’t Dwell On England’s World Cup Exit – Rashford

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has come out to say that there is no time to dwell on England’s untimely World Cup exit. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he also doesn’t have the time to engage in the debate about whether he should have had more involvement in the quarter-final defeat by France because there is no time to feel sorry for himself.

Rashford added that it was such a disappointing feeling to be knocked out of the World Cup, but life goes on.

His words, “There is no time to feel sorry for yourself,”

“It’s more emotions-wise because it was such a disappointing feeling to be knocked out [of the World Cup]. You have to pick yourselves up and we did that today.”