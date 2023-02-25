I Can’t Guarantee A UCL Spot For Liverpool Next Season – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he expects a big summer at Anfield. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the club to spend big in the summer to keep up with their Premier League rivals because he can only be optimistic when the club owners are optimistic as well.

Klopp added that he really cannot guarantee a UCL spot for LFC next season, but his players will fight for it.

His words, “This is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely. I’m sorry that I cannot guarantee Champions League at this moment, but we will fight for it. It will be tricky, and it will be decided late, I guess, but we have to start doing work early, before we know where we will end up, position-wise and European competition-wise. These things are clear.”

“I am optimistic when John is optimistic, because that’s his business! I am not involved in the search for investors. Not yet! That would be funny! I did it at Dortmund once, but who cares? My job is to make sure we make it 100 percent clear what we need from a sports point of view, and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever.”

“We played five years in a row in the Champions League and went through to the final three times which is massive from a money point of view. We built a stand and a training ground, the club is in a really good place, but around us, a few people are speeding up, and we cannot ignore these kind of things. It’s still about finding the right kind of players. It’s not about ‘a lot’ [of signings], it’s about the right ones. Thank God in the world of football there are a lot of ‘right’ players’. Not all of them are affordable or want to come, but there are a lot of really good players out there. And that’s it.”