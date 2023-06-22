I Don’t Think Its A Good Thing If Nigerians Don’t Strive To Move Abroad – Bill Gates

Popular Billionaire businessman, Bill Gates has come out to speak on the Japa syndrome in Nigeria. He recently had his say during an interactive session with innovators on ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation’ held in Lagos State, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he does not believe people from a particular country should stick to their nation to actualize that dreams in life, because every human being should be allowed to explore.

Bill added that it is always best to work in the best environment and then come back home eventually after achieving success.

His words, “In a sense, people leaving is a good thing, if you up the amount of training you’re doing. Having a big diaspora that includes people coming back into business, into government – that’s a very healthy thing.”

“I’m not someone who believes that no one should go away or that blocking that completely is a healthy thing.”

“This idea that people go away and do great work but then they come back, if you get that in balance and figure out the education funding piece of that, that is a super healthy thing in computer science, in health, in a business, and other areas.”

“You say, ‘Some of our doctors can go get a very high salary in the UK or the US.’ Some of them will pay to their family broadly and some of them will return.”