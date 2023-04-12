    Login
    I Can’t Ignore The Corruption In Nigeria Despite My Love For The Country – Israel Adesanya

    Celebrity News

    Popular boxer, Israel Adesanya has come out to say that Nigeria is a severely corrupt nation. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, even if he loves his country, he will not ignore the leaders who are always seeking methods to embezzle money from the nation’s treasury and defraud the people.

    He, however, added that he will keep supporting its country despite its very clear flaws.

    WOW.

