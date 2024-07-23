I Can’t Quit Weed Like I Quit Cocaine – Pete Davidson

Hollywood actor, Pete Davidson has come out to reveal the one drug he still cannot give up. This is coming after getting clean from other addictive drugs, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he has managed to quit cocaine, ketamine and other kinds of dangerous pills, he still has not been able to do away with weed till now.

Pete added that smoking weed is the only vice he has left, but he is still holding on to that vice for the time being.

His words, “I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left.

I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

