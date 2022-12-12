I Can’t Stop Getting Tattoos – Sam Smith

Popular singer, Sam Smith has come out to say that he is addicted to tattoos. He recently revealed that he has over 35 inkings on his body, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has a “romance” tattoo on his belly, and his anchor on his chest, so he definitely feels like he is addicted now.

His words, “It says “romance” on my belly. And then my anchor on my chest. I’m addicted now. I’m like 35-plus tattoos.”

WOW.