I Chose England Players Who Had Strong Seasons With Their Clubs – Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has come out to defend his decision to leave Jack Grealish and James Maddison out of England’s Euro 2024 squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the dropped players took the news respectfully, even if he expects top footballers like them to believe they deserved their spot in the squad.

Southgate added that he just had to go with players who had strong seasons with their clubs.

His words, “All the players took the news really respectfully. Of course, all players will believe they should be in, and that’s why they are top players. They have that self-belief and mindset, but the fact is we have some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league.

We just feel other players had stronger seasons, particularly in the last six months or so.

Attacking areas, in particular, we’re blessed with a lot of options, all slightly different. Madders and Jack both give us something different as well. They’ve been tough calls, calls that we as a group have gone over and over and over.”

