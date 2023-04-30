I Did Not Fumble My Marriage To Mariah Carey – Nick Cannon

Popular celebrity, Nick Cannon has come out to deny that he fumbled his marriage to Mariah Carey. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will not take the blame for the collapse of his marriage to the mother of two, and he will even make a case that she is the one who made them split.

His words, “Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah. Maybe she fumbled me. ”

WOW.