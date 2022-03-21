I Didn’t Invite Balotelli To The Italian National Team Because I Need Useful Players – Mancini

Italy coach, Roberto Mancini has come out to explain his decision to omit Mario Balotelli from his latest international squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he decided to go for players that be very useful for the team, and majority of them are part of the squad that won Euros 2020.

Mancini added that he couldn’t call 40 players to the national team, so he would work with the few selected.

His words, “I brought those who could be more useful.”

“We only have a few training sessions. There isn’t much time to try new things. The basis is made by players who were part of the team at Euro 2020, except [Federico] Bernardeschi, who is not fully fit.”

“I couldn’t call 40 players. We have called strikers with different characteristics for these games.”

“There are no big reasons [for picking Pedro over Balotelli.”

“Even in terms of numbers, there wasn’t much more I could do.”

“It’s always sad to leave a player at home, whether he is Balotelli, [Davide] Calabria or Bernardeschi, but that’s my choice. Joao Pedro can play in different roles in the attack.”