I Didn’t Mean To Disrespect Romanian Laws When I Smoked On Stage – Wiz Khalifa

Popular rapper, Wiz Khalifa has come out to write about his arrest in Romania. He was recently charged with illegal drug possession, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Wiz was headlining the “Beach, Please!” festival in Romania when authorities allegedly found cannabis in his possession in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.

Reports added that Cannabis is considered a “risk drug” under Romanian law, and if Khalifa had been convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization, DIICOT said, “During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette.”

After his release, Wiz Khalifa wrote, “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage.

They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

WOW.