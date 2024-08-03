Pulisic Will Shine At The 2026 World Cup – Giroud

AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud has come out to back Christian Pulisic to star at the 2026 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the American midfielder had a scary last season in Italy, and they both formed an immediate understanding on the pitch due to their history at Chelsea.

Giroud added that Pulisic has got so many skills, and he expects him to keep shining in the coming years.

His words, “I had a very good understanding with him at Chelsea and straight away when he arrived in Milan also. I was very pleased about his move and I wish him the very best. He’s someone I estimate a lot. He’s a great player and he still can improve, which is scary because he’s got so many skills. So I hope to see him shining in the following years and also the future World Cup in 2026.”

WOW.