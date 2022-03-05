I Didn’t Replace Aubameyang To Get The Best From My Team – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to explain why the club didn’t sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club was very brave to decide to not replace the striker, but the decision was made to get the best performances from the team.

He added that Arsenal, Barcelona and Aubameyang himself decided that a move out of London was the right move for him.

His words, “We always make decisions in the best interests of the club and to get the best performances from the team.”

“We made that decision as three parties. One was the club, one was Auba and the other was Barcelona. The three of us believed it was the right thing to do.”

“[Angering Arsenal fans] was a possibility but I think when you have a clear direction and process of how you make your decisions, you have to be ruthless.”

“You have to have a certain courage and consistency in those decisions. If one decision is to only bring in players we can afford, who are going to make the team much better straight away, and who are sustainable for our future, then that should be the case.”

“So, even if you are tempted to do something, but you think it’s going to bring you trouble in the coming months or years, you should not do it. I think we were brave not to do it.”

“We did what we had to do and what was our responsibility as people who are managing this football club.”

“But whether it was good or not, we will only know at the end of the season – and it will depend on whether we have won enough matches.”