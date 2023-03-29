I Didn’t See Nagelsmann’s Sack Coming – De Ligt

Bayern Munich defender, Matthijs de Ligt has come out to say that the club’s decision to fire Julian Nagelsmann was a tough pill to swallow. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not see the sack coming and was very surprised when it happened since Bayern Munich is currently 2nd in the league and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

De Ligt, however, added that Tuchel is a coach who will suit the German club in the long run.

His words, “No, I didn’t see it coming and I was surprised. We’re second in the league, in the quarter-finals of the cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Everything’s still in there,”

“Those in charge decide who the coach is, but it was a tough pill to swallow. But I also believe that Tuchel is a coach who suits us.”

“Ah, the German media – that says enough. I had a good relationship with the coach and his staff, so it was difficult for me,”

“I got in touch with him, sent him a message and thanked him for everything he taught me. He really wanted me at the club and was important to me. Thanks to him, I’ve taken important steps in my development over the past few months.”