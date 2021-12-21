Women Should Be Allowed To Be Single And Happy – Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Popular media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has come out to wonder why a particlular gender is always pressed whenever a woman says she is single and happy. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Gbemi, she cannot understand why all the Shiloh jokes that start flying immediately a woman announces that she doesn’t need a man to be happy.

Her words, “No lies told o. Once a woman says she’s single and happy…all the Shiloh jokes start flying.”

“But why are you pressed that she is single and happy?”

WOW.